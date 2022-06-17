Marcus Smart Explains Foundation Celtics Built Through NBA Finals

NESN Logo Sign In

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics young core did what many think they were incapable of, and that’s make a run to the NBA Finals. Unfortunately, Boston came up short, but it has built a team that can contend for years to come.

The Golden State Warriors added another title to their dynasty — four in eight years — after their Game 6 victory against the Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday night. Marcus Smart has seen Boston’s identity change throughout his eight-year career with the Celtics.

Going this far and ending up with a loss is tough, but NESN’s George Balekji asked Smart postgame what kind of foundation the Celtics have built through the NBA Finals.

“For us, it’s just hard-nosed, it’s who we are,” Smart said. “We’re a family. We take and accept every challenge head on no matter the outcome, no matter the advantages we have or disadvantages. We’re going to take it full-heartedly.

“The guys came out here and competed. We could have gave up, but we didn’t. I think that shows the foundation that we have here.”

The Celtics have reached the Eastern Conference finals in four out of the eight years of Smart’s tenure in Boston. Hopefully for Smart and the rest of the Celtics’ young core, the 2022 NBA Finals won’t be the only time they reach the championship stage.