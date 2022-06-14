Red Sox To Celebrate Pride Night At Fenway Park On Wednesday, June 15

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox will host Pride Night on Wednesday at Fenway Park.

The festivities, celebrating members of Boston’s LGBTQ+ community, will include ceremonies and entertainment before the Red Sox’s 7:10 p.m. ET game against the Oakland Athletics.

Connecticut native Malik Correia, who performs under the name Nosame, will perform the national anthem. Members of OUTVETS, New England’s first LGBTQ veterans’ organization, will fly the colors.

Tiffani Faison, a celebrity chef and restauranteur, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Close to 2,500 members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies will gather for a pregame party on the Sam Deck before the game, according to a press release, which added that Boston-based drag artists Linda Marie Póssa, Chanel thee Angel and Candace Persuasion will perform at 6 p.m. in the Gate C concourse.

Fans who ordered tickets through redsox.com/pride will receive the Progress Pride “B” hat and admission to the Sam Deck pregame party.

The Red Sox, who will fly the Progress Pride flag at Fenway Park throughout the day Wednesday, also made a donation to Boston Proud in support of their programmatic efforts.