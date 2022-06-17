Steph Curry Unanimously Wins NBA Finals MVP In Game 6 Win Vs. Celtics

NESN Logo Sign In

Steph Curry already has an impressive résumé, and he added another accolade to it Thursday night.

The Warriors star earned the NBA Finals MVP after dropping 34 points in Golden State’s Game 6 win over the Boston Celtics to earn his fourth NBA title. Curry was a difference-maker throughout the entire series and continued to prove why he’s arguably the best shooter in NBA history.

This was Curry’s first MVP and he certainly did it in style, earning all 11 votes to become the only player to earn the award unanimously.

But Curry didn’t want to talk much about the individual award, because he knows at the end of the day, he wouldn’t be where he is without his Warriors teammates.

“Forget that question. Why you start with that question? We’ve got four championships,” Curry told reporters, as transcribed ASAP Sports. “God is great, the ability to be on this stage and play with amazing teammates against a great Boston Celtics team that gave us everything to try to get to the finish line.

“This one hits different for sure, just knowing what the last three years have meant, what it’s been like from injuries to changing of the guard in the rosters, (Andrew Wiggins) coming through, our young guys carrying the belief that we could get back to this stage and win, even if it didn’t make sense to anybody when we said it, all that stuff matters.

“And now we got four championships. Me, (Draymond Green), Klay (Thompson), and Andre (Iguodala), we finally got that bad boy. It’s special. It’s special. Just all the work that went into it, the faith and belief and everybody in that locker room that’s getting to spray champagne around the locker room, everybody mattered in that process. So I’m just proud of everybody.”