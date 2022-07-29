How Andrew Benintendi Fared In First Game Following Trade To Yankees

NESN Logo Sign In

It was a quick turnaround for Andrew Benintendi, who played in a game against the Kansas City Royals just one day after they dealt him to the New York Yankees.

The freshly-shaven former Red Sox outfielder slotted into the top of a devastating Yankees lineup, looking to make some noise in his debut with New York. Unfortunately for the newest man in pinstripes, it was a debut to forget, as he went 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

Benintendi saw just three pitches thrown his way in his first at-bat, as former teammate Brady Singer struck him out with a 95 mph sinker at the knees. The 28-year-old never hit the ball out of the infield, grounding out twice and popping one into foul territory.

Benintendi strikes out in his first Yankee at-bat pic.twitter.com/VUSekKtU47 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 28, 2022

The Yankees did, however, go home happy with their superstar Aaron Judge connecting on his 39th home run of the season to notch a walk-off victory over the Royals.