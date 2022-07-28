Yankees Reportedly Acquire Ex-Red Sox Andrew Benintendi From Royals

NESN Logo Sign In

The first major move ahead of the Aug. 2 Major League Baseball trade deadline has been made.

The New York Yankees have reportedly finalized a deal Wednesday to acquire Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. The Royals will receive three minor-league players in return. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported Chandler Champlain, Beck Way and TJ Sikkema will head to the Royals in the trade.

The Yankees soon made the deal official after the reports.

The New York Yankees today announced that they have acquired OF Andrew Benintendi from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor leaguers RHP Chandler Champlain, LHP T.J. Sikkema and RHP Beck Way. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 28, 2022

The Royals are at the bottom of the American League Central, making them sellers at the deadline. However, Benintendi’s vaccination status reportedly had some teams second guessing a potential trade, including the Yankees.

Benintendi is unvaccinated against COVID-19 and would be unable to play in Canada due to the country?s vaccine mandate. But New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday Benintendi has told others he will get vaccinated.

Before then, teams were undeterred — even the Toronto Blue Jays — in acquiring the 28-year-old, who batted .321/.389/.788, along with three home runs and 39 RBIs in his 2022 All-Star season with the Royals.