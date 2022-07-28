Jason Varitek Sums Up Red Sox Legend David Ortiz’s ‘Clutch’ Career

Ortiz was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday

by

Longtime Boston Red Sox catcher Jason Varitek spent nine seasons alongside recently inducted Hall of Famer David Ortiz, and has a clear admiration for the all-time slugger.

When Varitek was asked to summarize Big Papi’s career, he had a lot to say, emphasizing the points the Red Sox faithful know and love about Ortiz.

“Clutch,” Varitek told NESN’s Tom Caron on the “TC & Company Podcast” on Thursday. “The clutchest hitter I’ve ever seen. (And I’ve) been around this game. (He had an) Innate ability to come up with a hit whether it was a homer, base hit, something over and over and over and over. I was joking around saying ‘Why didn’t they just not pitch to him and look who’s on deck.’ And a lot of times I was on deck. I was like ‘Why?’

“But clutch comes first. You add that with a big smile, big presence, big man and we have our Big Papi.”

The former captain of the Red Sox also discussed Ortiz’s rise from pinch hitter to the No. 3 hitter in the order and how he became a leader later in his career.

We want to hear your thoughts on the “TC & Company Podcast.” Follow along on iTunes or Spotify; subscribe, like and comment on all our episodes so we know what you want us to talk about next week.

More MLB:

Red Sox’s Chaim Bloom Won’t Try To Force Things At MLB Trade Deadline
NESN 360 cta
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints
Previous Article

New York Jets Sign LB Kwon Alexander to 1-Year Deal
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Philadelphia Eagles
Next Article

Prognosis on Bucs C Ryan Jensen's Injury: 'Not Looking Good'

Picked For You

Related