New York Jets Sign LB Kwon Alexander to 1-Year Deal by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The New York Jets have signed free-agent linebacker Kwon Alexander to a one-year deal, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Former 49ers’ and Saints’ linebacker Kwon Alexander is signing a one-year deal with the New York Jets, per source. Alexander played for Jets HC Robert Saleh in San Francisco. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2022

Head coach Robert Saleh must have wanted to get Alexander back in his defense after spending time with the San Francisco 49ers. The 27-year-old has shown a high ceiling in his career, leading the league in tackles in 2016 and receiving a Pro Bowl selection in 2017. Since he’s only played 38 games in four seasons due to various injuries, if he can stay healthy in 2022, this could be a steal for the Jets as they look to improve upon their four-win 2021 season.

In 2021, Alexander accrued 50 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble in 12 games. He should slide right into the starting spot next to C.J. Mosley and Quincy Williams.

New York Jets 2022 AFC East Odds

The New York Jets currently have the longest odds to win the AFC East at +2400 on the FanDuel Sportsbook.