MMA Legend Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone Retires Following UFC 276

The MMA world became a little less fun on Saturday, as one of the most colorful characters in UFC history decided to call it quits.

Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone retired from mixed martial arts Saturday, immediately following a submission loss to 38-year-old veteran Jim Miller at UFC 276, leaving his gloves and trademark cowboy hat in the octagon.

Donald Cerrone lays down his gloves and hat in the Octagon at #UFC276 pic.twitter.com/1g7K6GX8OG — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 3, 2022

“I don’t love it anymore Joe,” Cerrone told UFC commentator Joe Rogan following the fight. “It’s hard getting up, this is the hardest camp I’ve had in a long time… I’m going to be a movie star, baby.”

Cerrone and Miller entered their fight tied with Andrei Arlovski for the most wins in UFC history at 23, with Miller capturing his record 24th on Saturday.

Jim Miller's 24th career UFC win tonight breaks a tie with Donald Cerrone and Andrei Arlovski for the most all-time. pic.twitter.com/0u6zXe47wV — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 3, 2022

Cerrone ends his professional fighting career with a 36-17 record, having made the “anyone, anywhere, anytime” mantra famous by taking just about any fight given to him. He earned a record 18 “Fight of the Night” bonuses over the course of 12 years in the UFC.