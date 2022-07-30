Patriots Training Camp Observations: Everything We Saw On Day 4

Mac Jones went 8-for-13 in 7-on-7 drills and 6-for-12 in 11-on-11s, with Kyle Dugger undercutting his penultimate pass of practice and taking it 90 yards for a pick-six.

The offense was forced to drop down for a round of pushups after that play. Bill Belichick gave them one more snap, and that resulted in another W for the D, with rookie cornerback Marcus Jones breaking up a quick out to Jakobi Meyers.

In the plus column, arguably Jones’ best throw went to wide receiver Meyers, who did well to haul in a contested touchdown catch between cornerbacks Shaun Wade and Terrance Mitchell. Jones also hit Jonnu Smith for a short touchdown on a designed rollout — an action we’ve seen more often this summer than we did last season — with the tight end getting the better of rookie corner Jack Jones near the pylon.

Jones should have had a down-the-seam touchdown to tight end Hunter Henry during 7-on-7s, but the typically sure-handed red-zone target dropped it. Jones completed just three passes to wide receivers in full-team drills: the aforementioned one to Meyers and two to DeVante Parker, who outmanuevered Marcus Jones for a scamble-drill touchdown but also was the intended target on Dugger’s INT. On the latter, the QB scrambled to evade pressure and threw against the grain to his new veteran wideout, failing to see Dugger knifing in.

It was the second interception in as many practices for Jones, who also threw one to Mills on Friday off a miscommunation with Meyers. Jones had no picks on Days 1 and 2.

Bailey Zappe, who’s seen second-team reps in the last three practices with Hoyer not active, went 5-for-9 in 7s and 3-for-8 in 11s.

The fourth-round draft pick has struggled with accuracy and ball placement throughout his young Patriots tenure and must learn to put more touch on his shorter throws. But he has delivered a couple of standout moments, including Saturday’s best offensive highlight: a deep-ball strike to Kristian Wilkerson down the left sideline in 11-on-11s. Some defenders wanted an offensive pass interference penalty on the play, but it was a good ball by Zappe, whose over-the-shoulder touchdown to Ty Montgomery was the play of the day on Day 3.

Both quarterbacks faced frequent pressure from New England’s D-line, with more than a half-dozen reps resulting in either scrambles, “sacks” or throwaways. The defense has been the more impressive unit in each of the last three practices.