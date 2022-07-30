Brayan Bello ‘Ready To Build’ Off Strong Starting For Red Sox Vs. Brewers

NESN Logo Sign In

Brayan Bello, for probably the first time in his short Major League Baseball tenure, looked comfortable and confident on the mound for the Red Sox.

The pitching prospect tossed 4 1/3 innings in Boston’s ultimate 4-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night, but his command looked much better than in his recent starts.

Bello was used as a long reliever after Austin Davis did his job for the Red Sox as the opener, and he’s ready to build off Friday’s outing.

“I know I can do it,” Bello told reporters through a translator after the game, per MLB.com. “It’s just a matter, before, I wasn’t as consistent in my previous outings. This one, we made the adjustments that needed to be made. Going out there and attacking the zone as much as I did today, I can build off of that and continue to work.”

Manager Alex Cora took notice of Bello’s improvement, saying he did an “outstanding job” despite the offense not being able to deliver in clutch moments.

Now we’ll see whether Bello will start in five days or if Cora will use him how he did Friday night.

The Red Sox return to action Saturday afternoon when they play the middle game of their series with the Brewers. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 4:10 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action beginning at 3 p.m. on NESN.