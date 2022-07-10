Red Sox Rival Reportedly Has Talked About Trading For Andrew Benintendi

NESN Logo Sign In

After leaving the division in February of last year, there apparently is a chance Andrew Benintendi returns to the American League East in the near future.

The Kansas City Royals reportedly are open to trading Benintendi, who is on an expiring contract. And the first-place New York Yankees, who could use an upgrade in the outfield, “have held talks” about trading for the 28-year-old, according to the New York Post’s Dan Martin and Jon Heyman.

Benintendi is amid a very solid 2022 season, his second with the Royals. The former Boston Red Sox outfielder is batting .317 with a .387 OBP and 34 RBIs through 82 games. Kansas City reportedly is looking to acquire “at least one good prospect” in exchange for Benintendi.

The seventh overall pick in the 2015 Major League Baseball Draft very well could be brought in to the Bronx to replace Joey Gallo, who reportedly is being shopped by New York. Gallo, a trade deadline acquisition by the Yankees last year, effectively has been the only weak link in the Yankees’ lineup this season and is set to become a free agent this winter.

It’s easy to envision Benintendi thriving at Yankee Stadium, where he could terrorize the short porch in right field and play solid defense. Furthermore, Benintendi has World Series experience, which could serve as a big boost for a team with very real Fall Classic aspirations.