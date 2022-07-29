Why NFL Introduced New Protective Headgear During Training Camp

NESN Logo Sign In

The NFL took a step forward in addressing player protection with the introduction of their new Guardian Cap, an innovative helmet created to reduce the on-field risks of collision severity.

This latest initiative at keeping players across the league safe resulted from the collaborative efforts of the NFL Competition Committee and the NFL Players Association.

The Guardian Cap features a padded shell-like layer, placed over the helmets of players to reduce the impact of a player-to-player collision. On Wednesday, the NFL Network Twitter account released a video, demonstrating how the new protective gear works while also detailing its development. According to the video, it is estimated that the Guardian Cap reduces 10% of the impact when one colliding player wears it, and 20% if both wear it.

Take a closer look at Guardian Caps, the padded helmet covers that @NFL linemen, tight ends and linebackers are wearing during training camp this year. pic.twitter.com/RhLyipPL0z — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) July 27, 2022

Used by the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams last year during training camp, Guardian Caps are now mandatory for all offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers, and tight ends through weeks one and two of the NFL preseason.

“I think that you’re always trying to be as safe as possible when you’re playing this game,” Rams offensive lineman David Edwards said in the NFL Network’s video. “Any little thing that can prevent injuries or make the game safer… why not try it?”

Edwards added: “There are certain points and times… any type of collision or hit where you get to hit that Guardian Cap and you just don’t feel that impact as much. Wearing the Guardian Cap, ultimately, is going to keep you safer.”