WWE Money In The Bank Livestream: Watch Premium Live Event Online

The event is highlighted by its titular Money in the Bank ladder matches

by

Two new Money in the Bank winners are set to be crowned Saturday night at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Despite not being able to sell out the original venue, WWE has nearly sold out MGM Grand Garden Arena with 11,988 tickets sold for Money in the Bank, per WrestleTix.

Along with the two Money in the Bank ladder matches, there will be four title matches on the main card. For a full preview and predictions for every match, click here.

Here’s all the viewing information for the Money in the Bank:

When: Saturday, July 2 with pre-show starting at 7 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 8 p.m.
Livestream: WWE premium live events are only available to watch on Peacock — the service has an ad-supported option and a no-ads option to watch content on.

More WWE:

