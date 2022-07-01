WWE Money In The Bank Preview: Predictions For Briefcase Winners

NESN Logo Sign In

Money in the Bank has grown to become one of the top premium live events for WWE, but the 2022 edition of the event leaves a lot to be desired.

The event experienced a bumpy road after WWE announced Money in the Bank would move from Allegiant Stadium — home of the Las Vegas Raiders — to MGM Grand Garden Arena. The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported the event initially sold 16,833 tickets, which is great for the MGM Grand Garden Arena but significantly lower than Allegiant Stadium’s listed capacity of 65,000.

Money in the Bank was meant to kick off WWE’s stadium series of shows — SummerSlam is scheduled for Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., and Clash at the Castle is scheduled for Principality Stadium at Cardiff, Wales. The goal for the company was to draw at least 20,000 to 30,000 fans, and last year’s SummerSlam at Allegiant Stadium sold 45,690 tickets, according to WrestleTix. The key context for that show was it had John Cena vs. Roman Reigns in the main event.

WWE appeared to overestimate how much of a draw Money in the Bank would be, and the card shows the overconfidence.

Here is a full preview of the six-match card — (c) refers champion heading into match:

United States Championship — Theory (c) vs. Bobby Lashley

This feud has been strange, to say the least. The “highlight” of the build on Raw has been “Pose-Down” challenges between Theory and Lashley. Theory has been United States Champion since defeating Finn Balor on the April 18 episode of “Raw.” The 24-year-old is the youngest U.S. Champion in WWE history and has fared well since his storyline with Vince McMahon at WrestleMania this year.

For Lashley, 45, his momentum has waned since losing the WWE Championship to Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber on Feb. 19. In fairness, Lashley suffered a shoulder injury at Royal Rumble on Jan. 29 and had to be written out of the match at Elimination Chamber. The former WWE champion returned from injury to face Omos, and it appears now Lashley is in a veteran role working with younger talents to propel them up the card, and that is the likely result in this match.