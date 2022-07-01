How Celtics’ Grant Williams Felt About Kevin Durant’s Trade Request

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams certainly wouldn’t mind seeing Kevin Durant traded out of the NBA’s Atlantic Division.

The superstar reportedly requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, and not having to face Durant four times during the regular season and potentially at any point during the Eastern Conference playoffs is an intriguing proposition for the Celtics forward.

“KD’s a generational player,” Williams said while appearing on the Stadium’s NBA Free Agency Show. “He’s a guy that not only has changed the dynamic of the league already, but will do it again. To see him move on, or move away from the Nets, I feel like for a guy in Boston it makes you feel pretty good. But at the same time, you also want to be competitive and play against him. So, it’s exciting to see this league and (how it) turns out and what happens afterward. At the end of the day, you’re going to have to play him eventually.”

Durant getting traded to the Western Conference would have its benefits for the Celtics. But someone should inform Williams that the Miami Heat are reportedly on a short list of preferred destinations Durant wants to go to.

And if Durant ends up in South Beach, he and the Heat will form a massive roadblock to the Celtics getting back to the NBA Finals.