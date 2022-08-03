Christian Vázquez Alerted Red Sox of Brayan Bello Injury From Astros’ Dugout?

NESN Logo Sign In

Christian Vázquez was traded to the Houston Astros on Monday but still clearly has a soft spot for his former teammates.

Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello exited Wednesday’s 6-1 loss to the Houston Astros early with a left groin strain. While it turns out that manager Alex Cora already was on top of it, Vázquez made sure his former skipper was aware of Bello’s ailment.

“I saw it actually right before that at-bat, he was stretching out,” Cora told reporters regarding Bello’s injury, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “Then he threw two pitches, he didn’t do much, and that one he stepped back. So, there was a catcher on the other side paying a lot of attention, too, and pointed and I was like ‘I got it, yeah,’ ” Cora said. “Hopefully it’s nothing serious, something that is X amount of days and he can be OK.”

While Bello appears to have a minor injury, at least on the surface, it’s nice to know that Vázquez still is looking out for his old battery mate. The 31-year-old catcher did not appear to hold any ill-will toward the Red Sox in his introductory press conference with the Astros and even threw out the idea of a possible return to Boston.