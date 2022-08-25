Former Celtics Fan Favorite Taking His Talents Overseas This Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Tacko Fall experiment won’t take place in the NBA this season.

The 7-foot-6 center and former Boston Celtics fan favorite will take his talents abroad and play in the Chinese Basketball Association with Xinjiang on a one-year deal, The Athletic’s Sham Charania reported Wednesday, citing sources.

Fall broke into the NBA with the Celtics during the 2019-20 season and played in 26 games over two years in Boston, averaging 2.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks in 6.5 minutes per game. Fall spent the majority of his time during his tenure with Boston playing for the organization’s G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics.

Fall spent last season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, only making it into 11 games while producing just 1.1 points and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Quite possibly Fall’s most memorable moment in a Celtics uniform is when then-head coach Brad Stevens egged on the crowd at TD Garden who wanted to see the big man get into the game.

While the 26-year-old Fall heads to China to presumably get more playing time, if he performs well, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to see an NBA team come calling in the future.