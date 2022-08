NESN Logo Sign In

Monday night was Jarren Duran’s at Minute Maid Park.

The Red Sox outfielder blasted a two-run homer off Astros starter Luis Garcia in the top of the fifth inning to put Boston ahead of Houston, 3-2.

Duran delivers the lead. ? pic.twitter.com/WCFk4SyiVT — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 2, 2022

The dinger put Duran up to three RBIs after five innings. The centerfielder had an RBI double in the top of the third inning to put the Red Sox ahead early.