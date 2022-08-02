Red Sox’s Alex Cora Gives First Comments After Christian Vázquez Trade

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox were busy a day prior to the Major League trade deadline.

Boston officially traded catcher Christian Vázquez to the Houston Astros on Monday in exchange for minor league infielder/outfielder Enmanuel Valdez and minor league outfielder Wilyer Abreu.

During the game against the Astros, Red Sox manager spoke to ESPN’s Buster Olney about the deal.

“I’m very proud of him,” Cora said of Vázquez, as seen on ESPN. “Since day one he got to this organization and the four years I’ve managed him, he’s been amazing. He’s having his best season, and teams are looking for good players. One thing we can do now is hang out a little bit more off the field. We have a great relationship. His family is kind of like my family too. I wish him nothing but the best.”

The Red Sox also announced a trade with the Chicago White Sox for catcher Reese McGuire in exchange for Jake Diekman, and Boston has reportedly acquired Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds.

Following the Vázquez deal, the Red Sox made a series of roster moves, including reinstating Rich Hill from the injured list.