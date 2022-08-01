Michael Jordan Pays Tribute To Late Celtics Legend Bill Russell

NESN Logo Sign In

The sports world lost a titan of industry Sunday.

Boston Celtics icon and Basketball Hall of Fame Bill Russell died at the age of 88. Russell leaves behind an unprecedented legacy, one that stretches well beyond the basketball court.

Tributes for the 11-time NBA champion flooded social media after the news of his death broke. Among those to pay their respects to the trailblazer was arguably the greatest player the league has ever seen, Michael Jordan.

“Bill Russell was a pioneer — as a player, as a champion, as the NBA’s first Black head coach and as an activist,” Jordan said in a statement released by the Charlotte Hornets. “He paved the way and set an example for every Black player who came into the league after him, including me. The world has lost a legend. My condolences to his family and may he rest in peace.”

Russell also was saluted by well-known people outside of the sports community, including United States president Joe Biden and Barack Obama.