Red Sox Wrap: Boston Starts Month Strong With 3-2 Win Over Astros

The Boston Red Sox are undefeated in the month of Aug. after defeating the Houston Astros, 3-2, at Minute Maid Park.

The Red Sox move back to .500 at 52-52, and the Astros dropped to 67-37.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

It was the Jarren Duran show Monday night. The centerfielder plated all three Boston’s runs, including a two-run homer in the fifth inning off Astros starter Luis Garcia. Duran got the scoring going in the third inning off an RBI ground-rule double. He was the only Red Sox hitter to register more than one hit.

The two errors for the Red Sox proved not to be detrimental to starter Nathan Eovaldi who went 6 1/3 innings, striking out six batters. The right-hander also held Houston’s bats to just four hits. The Red Sox bullpen did their part in keeping the lead with John Schreiber and Tanner Houck leading the way with a combined 2 2/3 innings with three strikeouts.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Duran finished the night 2-for-4 from the plate with a double and a home run. The homer was the centerfielder’s second the year, and the double was his 11th. He had three RBIs and one run against the Astros.

— Bobby Dalbec scored two runs Monday night. The first baseman went 1-for-2 at the plate, walking once. Dalbec also came through with a clutch grab off a low Schreiber throw to help Boston keep the lead.

— Aledmys Diaz was the only Houston batter to record more than one hit Monday night. The Astros third baseman went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in the third inning to give Houston its only lead of the night.

WAGER WATCH

Duran’s home run prop closed at +700 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Those who bet $100 on a Duran dinger would have been paid out $800.

ON DECK AT NESN

The Red Sox continue their series against the Astros on Tuesday. First pitch from Minute Maid Park is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game using NESN 360 following an hour of pregame coverage.