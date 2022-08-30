How Sam Kennedy Sees ‘Hungry’ Red Sox Attacking Crucial Offseason

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy informed fans that he and the rest of the team’s brass are not going to sit back and be content after a lost season.

In the same interview where he announced that both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will remain in Boston, he spoke about how the team plans to invest heavily to get back on track.

“I see us continuing to invest across the entire organization, at the major league level, throughout our baseball operations,” Kennedy told The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. “This group is hungry for another World Series championship. And we’ve got in my opinion the best baseball operations group, the best staff in that dugout, an amazing manager in Alex Cora, Chaim and (team executives) Brian O’Halloran and Raquel (Ferreira) and Eddie (Romero).

“The whole group is outstanding. I know we’re in a tough spot right now. But we have a lot of flexibility going into this offseason. I’m really excited to see what we’re going to do with that flexibility and the resources we have.”

With a plethora of contracts coming off the books, the Red Sox could spend quite a bit this offseason even if they plan to get under the luxury tax. Regardless of the direction the team elects to go, the next few months likely include franchise-altering turnover.

Xander Bogaerts almost certainly will opt out of his contract, J.D. Martinez is an impending free agent alongside Nathan Eovaldi. A lot could change before the 2023 season kicks off. Kennedy and company will be focused on getting Boston out of the basement of the American League East and back into playoff contention, possibly as soon as next season.