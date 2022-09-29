Aaron Rodgers Attaches Label To Matthew Judon Before Patriots-Packers Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Brian Hoyer probably won’t be the only Patriots player who will need to step up Sunday when New England visits the Green Bay.

Under the impression that the visitors’ offense won’t be at full strength, the entire Patriots defense will need to rise to the occasion when the unit goes toe-to-toe with the Aaron Rodgers-led Packers offense. New England’s D also should be looking to make a statement after Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens moved the football with relative ease this past Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

One player who figures to help lead the charge for a bounce-back performance is Matthew Judon, who’s off to a strong start to the season on the heels of his 2021 nosedive. Rodgers knows Green Bay’s offensive line will have its hands full with the seventh-year pro.

“He’s got three sacks and 91’s (Deatrich Wise) got four, so they got a good pass rush,” Rodgers told reporters Wednesday, per a clip shared by FanNation. “Plus, they give you a ton of different looks, you know, with empty pressures, adjustments, checks of their own, delayed blitzes, spying — lot of different things they can do. So, we got to be aware of where he’s at because he’s a game-wrecker.”

There’s a decent chance Judon will be able to add to his season sack total at Lambeau Field. Rodgers, who was sacked a combined eight times in the Packers’ first three games, is playing behind a Green Bay O-line that’s currently dealing with injuries.