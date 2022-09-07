Here’s When Patriots Will Wear Beloved Red Throwbacks In 2022

NESN Logo Sign In

Mark your calendars, Patriots fans. We now know exactly when New England will revive its celebrated throwback uniforms.

The red “Pat Patriot” throwbacks will make their long-awaited return to the field Sunday, Oct. 9, when the team hosts the Detroit Lions in a Week 5 matchup at Gillette Stadium. The Patriots also will wear them Thursday, Dec. 1, when they host the AFC East rival Buffalo Bills in Week 13.

You already know we're throwing it back in '22, now YOU get to decide how.



Vote on our in-stadium throwback designs for 10/9 and 12/1: https://t.co/4KgQ4bhxtt — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 7, 2022

New England last sported the Steve Grogan-era reds in 2012, before the NFL implemented a rule limiting each team to one helmet color. The league scrapped that rule this past offseason, and the Patriots immediately revived the much-adored unis, announcing their official return with a “Back to the Future”-themed hype video in late June.

Wait a minute, Doc. Are you telling me the red uniforms are back? pic.twitter.com/X1pd6kpdpG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 22, 2022

A total of 13 NFL teams are taking advantage of that rule change this season, with the New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons also reintroducing throwback helmets and the Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans and Washington Commanders debuting new designs.