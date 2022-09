NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox needed a big hit, and J.D. Martinez provided it.

Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles was all tied up at three apiece heading into the bottom of the eighth inning, and Boston’s designated hitter broke the deadlock with a rocket of a home run that went over the Green Monster.

Today's lead presented by J.D. Martinez! pic.twitter.com/3ElqGfMUNn — Red Sox (@RedSox) September 29, 2022

The dinger off Orioles reliver Dillon Tate traveled 392 feet, and the home run was the second for Martinez in the four-game series against Baltimore.