Mike Evans, Marshon Lattimore Ejected After Bucs-Saints Fight

Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore are known to not like one another, and that was on display Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout and New Orleans Saints cornerback got into quite the skirmish.

Evans started a fight after he laid out Lattimore after a play was over. Lattimore was chirping with Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette and quarterback Tom Brady, and after being throw to the ground, got back to his feet and went right back at Evans. The melee led to both players being ejected in what was then a 3-3 tie game with 12:55 left in the fourth quarter.

MIKE EVANS WAS PISSED pic.twitter.com/htpmCLjsrk — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) September 18, 2022

Despite not having his top wideouts, Brady hit Breshad Perriman for a touchdown on Tampa Bay’s next offensive possession to give the Buccaneers a 10-3 lead with 7:41 left in the contest.