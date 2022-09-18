Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Messy Win Over Steelers

NESN Logo Sign In

PITTSBURGH — It wasn’t pretty, but the Patriots on Sunday escaped Acrisure Stadium with a much-needed 17-14 Week 2 victory over the Steelers.

New England scored first and never trailed, with quarterback Mac Jones completing 21 of 35 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown to go along with one interception. Running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson combined for 118 yards on the ground with Harris delivering a touchdown.

Pittsburgh quarterback Mitch Trubisky racked up 168 yards and a touchdown while completing 21 of 33 passes. He also threw an interception.

Both teams now are 1-1, with the Patriots set to host the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday.

Here are three studs and three duds for New England from its win over the Steelers:

STUDS

WR Nelson Agholor

The Patriots desperately needed something good to happen before halftime, and Agholor delivered with an incredible 44-yard touchdown catch in the final minute of the second quarter. More plays like that would go a long way toward New England’s offense becoming a more dangerous unit. Agholor finished the game with six catches for 110 yards and one touchdown.

LB Mack Wilson

His tipped ball that resulted in an interception for Jalen Mills was one of the plays of the game for New England and the kind of thing the Patriots were hoping for when they traded for him during the offseason. Wilson’s speed and athleticism have shown up in both games this season and he already might’ve surpassed Raekwon McMillan in the linebacker rotation. The 24-year-old finished with three tackles, though he did miss a tackle against running back Najee Harris.