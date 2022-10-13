Bruins Notes: Boston’s ‘Risk’ Pays Off With Czech Line Dominance

The Boston Bruins cruised to a 5-2 victory in their season opener against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. The offensive firestorm was led by a newly constructed second line made up by David Pastrnak, David Krejci and Pavel Zacha.

The chemistry that unit showed in its first NHL game was impeccable, making many wonder if there could be something that has helped it build chemistry.

Well, there is. Welcome to life with the Czech line, Bruins fans.

The unit of Pastrnak, Krejci and Zacha combined for three goals, eight points and a plus-two net rating in the Bruins win. Throughout the contest that group consistently looked like Boston’s best, though that wasn’t necessarily a guarantee headed into the game.

“I think they were good — I mean, you talk about risk versus reward,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said, as seen on NESN’s postgame coverage. “That’s our line for risk, reward.”

Montgomery’s comments obviously refer to the defensive aspect of the Czech line’s game, which hasn’t always been the strongest in each member’s past. Nevertheless, they showed exactly what the reward can be, and that is offensive dominance.

Here are more notes from Wednesday’s Bruins-Capitals game: