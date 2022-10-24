Dodgers Reportedly ‘Serious’ Contender To Sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge

If there is an offseason signing that would make the Major League Baseball world shudder, it’s the Dodgers signing Aaron Judge.

This appears to be a possibility as Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported Monday Los Angeles “could become serious players” to sign the New York slugger this offseason. Judge, who turns 31 in April, will be a free agent for the first time in his career and is expected to sign a huge deal.

It would benefit the Yankees to do everything in their power to retain the likely American League MVP, but other franchises will hope to throw their money at Judge’s direction.

For the Dodgers, they would need to let players like Trea Turner, Justin Turner, who has a club option, Craig Kimbrel and Joey Gallo leave in free agency to open up enough payroll to make a run at Judge.

If the right fielder would sign with Los Angeles, it would move Mookie Betts to second base, something he is reportedly open to, according to Feinsand. The 30-year-old was drafted by the Boston Red Sox as a second baseman but has been primarily featured in the outfield throughout his nine-year MLB career.

Expectations are always high in Los Angeles, and its why the Dodgers are always in the running for big name stars. They lost out on Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres, who eliminated them in the National League Division Series this season. And going after Judge would be a logical move for a team whose mentality is World Series or bust.

The Dodgers are certainly not the only team who will be after the Yankees star. The Giants are hoping to make a return to relevancy, especially in a crowded NL West, and San Francisco is close to where Judge grew up so that is where they have a slight advantage over other teams.