N’Keal Harry Officially Set To Make Bears Debut Vs. Patriots

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Chicago Bears will give N’Keal Harry a chance to face his former team Monday night.

The Bears listed Harry as active for their contest against the Patriots at Gillette Stadium, marking the wide receiver’s debut with Chicago after spending the first three seasons of his NFL career in New England.

Harry, who suffered an ankle injury early in training camp, was activated off the injured reserve two weeks ago but was inactive for Chicago’s game last week against the Washington Commanders.

Harry is armed with plenty of motivation as he makes a homecoming to face the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. After three dismal seasons for the Arizona State product in which he only made 57 receptions for 598 yards and four touchdowns, the Patriots traded the 24-year-old this summer to Chicago for next to nothing — a 2024 seventh-round pick. Harry told reporters he “absolutely” had the matchup against his former team team circled on his calendar.

Jakobi Meyers certainly is excited to see his ex-teammate on the field as they both entered the NFL in the same year. During pregame warmups, Harry was also seen catching up with Patriots wide receiver coach Troy Brown.

With his 6-foot-4, 225-pound frame, Harry will try to provide a big target for an embattled Chicago passing attack that ranks last in the NFL in passing yards. Justin Fields has struggled mightily in his second year in the NFL, completing just 54.8% of his passes for 869 yards to go along with four touchdowns and five interceptions.