Five Greatest Linebackers In New England Patriots History

NESN Logo Sign In

The history of the New England Patriots is made up of all-time talent.

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback who ever lived. Rob Gronkowski had the most dominant stretch the NFL has ever seen out of a tight end. Sports Illustrated proclaimed John Hannah the “Greatest Offensive Lineman of All Time” halfway through his playing career. But, perhaps no position in Patriots history has been as consistent as linebacker.

Since the franchise’s inception in 1960, New England has always boasted talent at the linebacker position. Throughout the 1960s, ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, linebackers were still viewed as the “quarterback of the defense”, meaning every team needed to carry a great one. But, even as the NFL shifted into a smaller and faster brand of football, the Patriots continued to boast strong linebacking corps.

Of the players who made up those great corps throughout the years, here are the absolute best.

5. Dont’a Hightower (2012-2021)

For more than 20 seasons across the late 1990s, 2000s and early 2010s, the New England Patriots were set in the middle of the defense. Dont’a Hightower was the man who capped off that stretch, doing so by playing a much different brand than those who came before him.

A first-round pick out of Alabama in 2012, Hightower was immediately tabbed as the future leader of Bill Belichick’s defense. His versatility immediately paid dividends as he was able to go from working outside to becoming the signal caller in the middle after injuries shelved then-captain Jerod Mayo. That would go on to define Hightower’s career, as he was always the one to make a play for the Patriots, whether it comes in the middle, or off the edge. A three-time Super Bowl champion, four-time captain and two-time Pro-Bowler, Hightower deserves his just do for being as steady as he was over his decade-long career in New England.

4. Nick Buoniconti (1962-1968)

Being a Hall of Famer doesn’t hurt, but Nick Buoniconti makes this list due to his influence on the linebacker position.