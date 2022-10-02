J.J. Watt Will Play After Having ‘Heart Shocked Back Into Rhythm’

NESN Logo Sign In

J.J. Watt revealed a scary situation that happened to him earlier this week.

The Cardinals defensive end took to Twitter on Sunday ahead of Arizona’s Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers to get ahead of information Watt claims was leaked and was going to get reported.

“I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today,” Watt tweeted. “I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it.”

A-Fib, or atrial fibrillation, is irregular rhythm of the heart.

FOX NFL Sunday’s Jay Glazer revealed that Watt felt “light-headed” Wednesday, went to the hospital to get checked out Thursday and practiced with the Cardinals on Friday. Watt missed practice Wednesday with what the team called a calf injury/illness and was questionable to play in Week 4.

Watt’s plan to play despite having his heart shocked this week shows his dedication to the game, but it’s still something that should be monitored closely both by Watt and the Cardinals.

The Panthers and the Cardinals kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET.