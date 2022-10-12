Patriots’ Bill Belichick Has High Praise For Browns’ David Njoku

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots are preparing for a “very fast” Browns team that can wreak havoc on any defense, and one Cleveland tight end in particular has caught the attention of Bill Belichick.

During the New England head coach’s media availability ahead of Wednesday’s practice, Belichick said the Browns are a team that’s “good in all areas,” but when it comes to David Njoku, he knows Cleveland has something special in him.

“After Ozzie (Newsome), probably the best tight end the Browns have ever had,” Belichick said.

Njoku has 24 receptions for 289 yards and a touchdown and is averaging 12 yards per reception in five games this season. The 26-year-old is on pace to have his best season to date and to be in the same conversation as Newsome, who played 13 seasons with the Browns and is a Hall of Famer, is nothing to scoff at.

Aside from being strong offensively, Njoku also has proven to be a good blocker and can be relied upon in any situation.

The Browns offense as a whole is very exciting, especially with Njoku being part of it for at least the next four years after signing an extension in May.

Njoku and the Browns welcome the Patriots to FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET.