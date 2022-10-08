Patriots Elevate QB, Tight End From Practice Squad For Lions Game

NESN Logo Sign In

With Mac Jones doubtful and Brian Hoyer on injured reserve, the New England Patriots called in quarterback reinforcements Saturday.

The Patriots elevated veteran QB Garrett Gilbert from their practice squad for Sunday’s matchup with the Detroit Lions at Gillette Stadium.

Gilbert, who signed to the P-squad earlier this week, will back up fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe if Jones cannot play against Detroit. Jones has been dealing with a high ankle sprain that kept him out of last Sunday’s overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers and limited him in all three practices this week.

Zappe took over early in the Packers game after Hoyer suffered a concussion. This would be the Western Kentucky product’s first NFL start.

Gilbert is in his third stint with the Patriots, but this will be the first time he’s dressed for a game for New England. The 31-year-old has played for a total of nine different franchises, appearing in eight career games with two starts.

The Patriots also elevated tight end Matt Sokol from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. With Jonnu Smith also listed as doubtful with an ankle injury, Sokol will provide depth behind Hunter Henry and receiver/tight end hybrid Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

An ex-Lion who played under Matt Patricia in Detroit, Sokol caught four passes on four targets for 24 yards for the Patriots this preseason.