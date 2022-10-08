Draymond Green Stepping Away From Warriors For Few Days

NESN Logo Sign In

The fallout from the video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole getting leaked has begun.

The Golden State Warriors teammates were involved in an altercation during practice that resulted in Green punching Poole. The video of the incident was obtained by TMZ a few days later and showed Poole shoving Green before getting hit.

Green reportedly already apologized to the team and everything was expected to be handled internally until the footage was leaked.

The Warriors supposedly are aggressively investigating how the video ended up public and it’s unclear whether Green will face any discipline for his actions.

Perhaps to do some damage control, Green met with the media Saturday afternoon and revealed he would be stepping away from the Warriors for a few days.

“There’s a huge embarrassment that comes with (this),” Green told reporters, per ESPN. “Not only for myself, as I was the one who committed the action … but the embarrassment that Jordan has to deal with and that this team has to deal with, this organization has to deal with. But also Jordan’s family. His family saw that video. His mother, his father saw that video. If my mother saw that video, I know how my mother would feel.”

It’s unclear just how long Green will be away from the Warriors.