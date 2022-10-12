Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Has Real Shot At Playing Against Bowns

NESN Logo Sign In

Don’t be surprised if Mac Jones makes his return this Sunday for the Patriots.

New England’s starting quarterback has a “decent chance” of suiting up against the Browns in Cleveland, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Wednesday morning. Jones missed the last two games while nursing a high ankle sprain.

Fowler added that Jones nearly played last Sunday against the Detroit Lions, whom the Patriots beat with Bailey Zappe at quarterback.

“Mac Jones has a decent chance to play this week against Cleveland,” Fowler wrote. “I’m told he has progressed and even made last week’s decision to go with Bailey Zappe interesting. Jones is dealing with a high ankle sprain but appears to have avoided long-term issues or the need for immediate surgery. If Jones is healthy, he’s the quarterback. The Zappe Hour is a great story but might not last long.”

As encouraging as this update is, it hardly indicates that Jones is a lock to start in Week 6. Mike Reiss of ESPN on Tuesday reported Jones is barely over halfway through his rehab. New England could elect to play it extra safe with the sophomore quarterback.

The Patriots and Browns will kick off from FirstEnergy Stadium at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.