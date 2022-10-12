Odell Beckham Jr. To Bills? Ex-NFL QB Sees Fit For Patriots Rival

NESN Logo Sign In

NFL teams looking to add a spark to their offense have an opportunity to implement a game-changing player next month.

Odell Beckham Jr. still is on the open market as the league enters Week 6 of the 2022 season. Of course, Beckham’s ongoing free-agent status has nothing to do with his ability and skill level. The star wide receiver still is recovering from the torn ACL he suffered in February, but he reportedly is in line to return to game action in mid-November.

Given Beckham’s activity over the past few weeks coupled with a bevy of rumors, it’s become difficult to predict where OBJ will play the remainder of the campaign. David Carr on Tuesday published a list of the best fits for the three-time Pro Bowl selection, and the NFL quarterback-turned-analyst included a rival of the New England Patriots.

“The Bills already boast the league’s No. 1 total offense, so imagine if Von Miller was actually right when he said last month that his former Rams teammate told him he was ‘going to go’ join the winner of this season’s kickoff game between the Bills and Rams,” Carr wrote for NFL.com. “In case you forgot, Buffalo won that game. Miller, who also joined the Rams last season before signing with Buffalo this offseason, proceeded to say on Richard Sherman’s podcast just last week that he knows where Beckham will land.

“Teaming up with MVP front-runner Josh Allen alongside Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie, Beckham would feast on second- and third-tier defenders — much like he did with the Rams in 2021. If I was Odell, signing with Buffalo would be a no-brainer.”

The Bills have plenty to offer Beckham, including the opportunity to catch passes from an MVP frontrunner and having a real shot at winning a second Super Bowl in as many seasons. But Buffalo, if it enters the OBJ sweepstakes, figures to have plenty of competition in the effort to sign the 29-year-old, who might also be pursued by the Patriots.