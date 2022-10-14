Tom Brady Rumors: Bucs QB Fined For Kick After Controversial Flag

A big roughing the passer penalty was the big story of Week 5, and it continued its lingering effects heading into Week 6.

Tom Brady was the beneficiary of said roughing the passer penalty, which helped the Buccaneers beat the Falcons, but the Tampa Bay quarterback is reportedly being fined for kicking Atlanta defensive lineman Grady Jarrett after the play. He is being fined $11,139, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones posted a video from the backside angle where you see Brady swing his leg at Jarrett.

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady has been fined $11,139 for kicking at Falcons DL Grady Jarrett, source confirms. ESPN first reported. Jarrett was flagged for roughing the passer on this play. pic.twitter.com/tS6Xq5J27H — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) October 14, 2022

Brady, who took a light-hearted approach to the play, could argue he was simply trying to get the 6-foot, 305-pound lineman off him, but the NFL doesn’t seem like it would buy that argument.

The NFL automatically subjects defensive players for fines on roughing the passer calls. Fines for roughing the passer are $15,000 for a first offense and $20,000 for a second. It was the first offense this season for Jarrett and Chris Jones, who was also called for a controversial unnecessary roughness penalty during the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Buccaneers take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6, and it will be a wait-and-see on how Brady will respond to this reported fine.