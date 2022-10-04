Where Bruins’ Goalie Tandem Ranks Among League’s Best

NESN Logo Sign In

For the first time since 2007, the Boston Bruins will enter the season without the possibility of relying on Tuukka Rask in net. They are fully behind the duo of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark.

Though Rask started just four games last season, there was a significant portion of the year where Swayman and Ullmark were viewed as placeholders before the veteran eventually made his return. Entering 2022-23, the Bruins’ all-time wins leader is off in retirement and Swayman and Ullmark combine as the undoubted duo in net.

But where do they rank among their peers?

Glad you asked! ESPN took a look at the answer to that very question, ranking the goalie tandem’s entering this season. Boston came in at No. 8, with Greg Wyshynski believing they can make a leap in year two together.

Both goalies played above expected last season, sharing the workload under Bruce Cassidy to the point where they each started exactly 39 games. New coach Jim Montgomery might not split that hair the same way, but his two seasons in Dallas showed his system can be beneficial to his goalies. The Stars led the NHL in goals-against average while Monty was behind the bench.

Ullmark was the better of the two goalies last season, playing to a .917 save percentage for the second straight campaign. Swayman couldn’t quite live up to the promise of his 10-game showcase as a rookie, but the 23-year-old played well enough: .914 save percentage and .615 quality starts percentage.

The duo’s placement down at eight has a lot more to do with the placement of other tandems (New York Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin and Jaroslav Halak placed first) who are coming off better seasons. The duo of Swayman and Ullmark was plenty good enough to lead Boston to the postseason behind their 41 combined wins and .916 save percentage.