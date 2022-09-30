Bruins’ Jakub Zboril Drawing High Praise From Jim Montgomery

NESN Logo Sign In

Jakub Zboril has appeared to pick up right where he left off with the Bruins, and it’s catching the attention of Jim Montgomery.

The Boston defenseman was playing some of his best hockey last season before tearing his ACL in December. He missed the remainder of 2021-22 season, but has been a full participant in Bruins training camp since it began.

Zboril saw action in both of the B’s preseason games and figures to slot into the lineup Saturday afternoon against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden.

After another strong day of camp Friday at Warrior Ice Arena, Montgomery had heaps of praise for Zboril.

“Zboril has been outstanding,” Montgomery told reporters. “He’s been one of the top-five players in camp.”

When asked why he believed that, Montgomery didn’t hesitate to answer.

“Why? He’s been really good,” he told reporters. “As a coach you trust him. You know he’s gonna check really well, you know he’s gonna build momentum for the team because he’s hard, he’s physical and he does things the right way.”