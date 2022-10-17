Yankees’ Gerrit Cole Reacts To Josh Naylor’s Aggressive Trolling

The Yankees collected a necessary win Sunday night, but it was a member of the Guardians who was responsible for Game 4’s most memorable highlight at Progressive Field.

Josh Naylor took one of the most animated trips around the bases you’ll ever see when he laced a solo home run off Gerrit Cole in the fourth inning as Cleveland trailed New York 3-1. A fired-up Naylor motioned rocking a baby throughout his trot, and as he approached third base, the Guardians designated hitter could be seen saying, “That’s my little (expletive) son,” in reference to Cole.

Josh Naylor rocked the baby his whole home run trot ?



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/BSnVLn2el9 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 17, 2022



Cole earned the last laugh, as he went on to complete seven innings in which he only allowed two earned runs on six hits. After the Yankees’ 4-2 win, the star right-hander brushed off Naylor’s antics.

“Whatever,” Cole told reporters, per NJ.com. “It’s cute.”

Cole added: “I just was made aware of it. I didn’t see it in the moment and it wouldn’t have bothered me in the moment. And it just is kind of funny.”

New York and Cleveland now will meet for a winner-take-all matchup Monday night at Yankee Stadium. The winner moves on to battle the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.