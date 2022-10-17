Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
Guardians @ Yankees – First Pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET
Expected Forecast: Light Rain, 62°
Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Guardians
|+1.5
|-163
|O 7.5
|-107
|+133
|Open
|-166
|7.5
|+102
|+132
|Current
|Yankees
|-1.5
|+136
|U 7.5
|-114
|-156
|Open
|+138
|7.5
|-124
|-156
|Current
Odds Courtesy of FanDuel SportsbookProjected Lineups:
Guardians
Starting Pitcher: Aaron Civale: 5-6, 4.92 ERA, 9.09 K/9
|1.
|LF
|Steven Kwan
|.298, 6 HR, 52 RBI
|2.
|SS
|Amed Rosario
|.283, 11 HR, 71 RBI
|3.
|3B
|JosÃ© RamÃrez
|.280, 29 HR, 126 RBI
|4.
|DH
|Josh Naylor
|.256, 20 HR, 79 RBI
|5.
|RF
|Oscar Gonzalez
|.296, 11 HR, 43 RBI
|6.
|2B
|AndrÃ©s GimÃ©nez
|.297, 17 HR, 69 RBI
|7.
|1B
|Gabriel Arias
|.191, 1 HR, 5 RBI
|8.
|C
|Austin Hedges
|.163, 7 HR, 30 RBI
|9.
|CF
|Myles Straw
|.221, 0 HR, 32 RBI
Yankees
Starting Pitcher: Jameson Taillon: 13-5, 3.91 ERA, 7.66 K/9
|1.
|2B
|Gleyber Torres
|.257, 24 HR, 76 RBI
|2.
|RF
|Aaron Judge
|.311, 62 HR, 131 RBI
|3.
|1B
|Anthony Rizzo
|.224, 32 HR, 75 RBI
|4.
|DH
|Giancarlo Stanton
|.211, 31 HR, 78 RBI
|5.
|3B
|Josh Donaldson
|.222, 15 HR, 62 RBI
|6.
|SS
|Isiah Kiner-Falefa
|.261, 4 HR, 48 RBI
|7.
|CF
|Harrison Bader
|.250, 5 HR, 30 RBI
|8.
|C
|Kyle Higashioka
|.227, 10 HR, 31 RBI
|9.
|LF
|Oswaldo Cabrera
|.247, 6 HR, 19 RBI
Betting Insights:
- The New York Yankees are 4-1 (.800) vs. the Cleveland Guardians at home in 2022
- The New York Yankees are 7-3 (.700) vs. the Cleveland Guardians in 2022
- The over hit in 11 of the New York Yankees last 16 games vs. the Cleveland Guardians over the last three seasons
- The Cleveland Guardians are 4-3 (.571) vs. the New York Yankees on the road over the last three seasons
- The New York Yankees are 9-7 (.563) vs. the Cleveland Guardians over the last three seasons