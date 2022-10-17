Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

6 hours ago

Guardians @ Yankees – First Pitch: 7:07 p.m. ET
Expected Forecast: Light Rain, 62°

Spread, Total, Moneyline, and Odds:
  Spread Total Moneyline  
 Guardians +1.5  -163  O 7.5  -107  +133  Open
-166  7.5  +102  +132  Current
 Yankees -1.5   +136  U 7.5  -114  -156  Open
 +138  7.5   -124  -156  Current

Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Projected Lineups:

Guardians

Starting Pitcher: Aaron Civale: 5-6, 4.92 ERA, 9.09 K/9

1. LF  Steven Kwan   .298, 6 HR, 52 RBI
2. SS  Amed Rosario   .283, 11 HR, 71 RBI
3. 3B  JosÃ© RamÃ­rez   .280, 29 HR, 126 RBI
4. DH  Josh Naylor   .256, 20 HR, 79 RBI
5. RF  Oscar Gonzalez   .296, 11 HR, 43 RBI
6. 2B  AndrÃ©s GimÃ©nez   .297, 17 HR, 69 RBI
7. 1B  Gabriel Arias   .191, 1 HR, 5 RBI
8. C  Austin Hedges   .163, 7 HR, 30 RBI
9. CF  Myles Straw   .221, 0 HR, 32 RBI

Yankees

Starting Pitcher: Jameson Taillon: 13-5, 3.91 ERA, 7.66 K/9

1. 2B  Gleyber Torres   .257, 24 HR, 76 RBI
2. RF  Aaron Judge   .311, 62 HR, 131 RBI
3. 1B  Anthony Rizzo   .224, 32 HR, 75 RBI
4. DH  Giancarlo Stanton   .211, 31 HR, 78 RBI
5. 3B  Josh Donaldson   .222, 15 HR, 62 RBI
6. SS  Isiah Kiner-Falefa   .261, 4 HR, 48 RBI
7. CF  Harrison Bader   .250, 5 HR, 30 RBI
8. C  Kyle Higashioka   .227, 10 HR, 31 RBI
9. LF  Oswaldo Cabrera   .247, 6 HR, 19 RBI
Betting Insights:
  • The New York Yankees are 4-1 (.800) vs. the Cleveland Guardians at home in 2022
  • The New York Yankees are 7-3 (.700) vs. the Cleveland Guardians in 2022
  • The over hit in 11 of the New York Yankees last 16 games vs. the Cleveland Guardians over the last three seasons
  • The Cleveland Guardians are 4-3 (.571) vs. the New York Yankees on the road over the last three seasons
  • The New York Yankees are 9-7 (.563) vs. the Cleveland Guardians over the last three seasons
Thumbnail photo via David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

