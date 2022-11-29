Aaron Rodgers Injury: Packers QB Says He’s Good To Go For Bears Game

The Green Bay Packers are technically still alive, and Aaron Rodgers received good injury news, so the quarterback has declared himself good to go for Sunday.

Rodgers left Green Bay’s Sunday night road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles due to a rib injury, fearing he might have punctured a lung. The lung was OK, but Rodgers on Sunday said he’d need to undergo more tests before determining his status for Week 13 against the Chicago Bears.

The two-time defending NFL MVP on Tuesday revealed he received the good news he sought with the tests, and he expects to start for the Packers on gainst their NFC North rivals.

“We’re not eliminated. I got good news with the scans (on Monday), so I plan on playing this week,” Rodgers said in his weekly appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show.”

That comes after Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Monday that Rodgers would start if healthy. Mind you, he’s still dealing with a broken thumb on his right throwing hand.

That means Sunday night’s look at backup quarterback Jordan Love will have to suffice for now as the Packers try to see what they have in the 2020 first-round pick. Love relieved Rodgers in Philadelphia and played pretty well. The Utah State product completed six of nine passes for 113 yards and a touchdown against an Eagles defense trying to preserve a big lead.

While it might be in the Packers’ best long-term interests for Love to get as many game reps as possible, their commitment to Rodgers puts the four-time MVP in a position of overwhelming power. If he wants to play, especially with the 4-8 Packers still technically alive, then he’ll play.