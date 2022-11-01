Celtics Rumors: Grant Williams Could Be Signed By These Teams

During the Boston Celtics’ rollercoaster of an offseason, the organization and Grant Williams failed to agree on a contract extension, despite negotiations, which now leaves the fourth-year forward set to hit the open market after the 2022-23 season as an unrestricted free agent.

Williams, 23, could garner some interest from several teams across the league looking to snag the young Celtics role player and lure him from Boston, according to an Eastern Conference executive.

“He wanted in the $15-16 million range per year,” Heavy reported. “If he shoots it well and keeps showing some growth defensively and as a passer, if he matches the shooting he had last year, he should get that and could get even more than that. Detroit (Pistons), Orlando (Magic), San Antonio (Spurs), young teams who want guys who do the little things, they will be in a position to offer him $17-18 million and maybe frontload the contract to scare off the Celtics from matching.”

Each organization listed are currently not projected to be contenders in their respective conferences, and will have the cap space flexibility to present an inciting offer to Williams. In fact, the Pistons, Magic and Spurs are three of the top six NBA teams with the most cap space, according to Spotrac.

Since being drafted by the Celtics No. 22 overall in 2019, Williams has emerged into becoming a valuable role player in Boston’s rotation. Last season, Williams finished second in 3-point percentage among those who attempted at least three per game, shooting 41.1% while also averaging 7.8 points and 3.6 rebounds.

Thus far, with six games in the books, Williams is off to a strong start — averaging a career-best 9.6 points with four rebounds while leading the Celtics in 3-point shooting (66.7%).

After serving his one-game suspension following an ejection against the Chicago Bulls, Williams will make his return to the floor when the Celtics face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.