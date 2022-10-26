Celtics’ Grant Williams Suspended Following Ejection Vs. Bulls

Celtics forward Grant Williams will get a night off when Boston hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night.

Williams was suspended one game by the NBA on Wednesday for his role in his ejection from Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center.

The 23-year-old made contact with an official in the fourth quarter of the game after being called for a shooting foul. Williams jumped up off the floor and looked to be running off some steam, but he inadvertently made contact with a referee in doing so. That is grounds for an automatic ejection in the NBA. You can find the video here.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla was also ejected Monday night.

The NBA announced the decision Wednesday, saying Williams would be banned for one game without pay for “recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official.” The move was announced by Joe Dumars, NBA Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.

Sam Hauser, Blake Griffin and Luke Kornet are candidates to handle additional minutes in Williams’ absence.