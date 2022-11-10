Celtics Wrap: Boston Dominates Pistons To Win Fourth Straight

The momentum is slowly building for the Boston Celtic, who notched their fourth consecutive win by defeating the Detroit Pistons, 128-112, on Wednesday at TD Garden.

The Celtics improved to 8-3 on the season, while the Pistons dropped to 3-9 on their campaign.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Celtics had their way with the Pistons, recording one of their only victories without the attachment of late-game dramatics or massive frontcourt issues.

Entering the contest with 10 games in the books, the Celtics had faced an abundance of early-season struggles. From allowing three 40-point showings — including two in one game — along with two overtime losses against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Celtics were due for a cakewalk victory in November and they delivered.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the way for the offense, combining to score 61 of the starting lineup’s 81 total points.

Boston’s bench, yet again, dominated as well, combining to contribute 47 points. Sam Hauser led the second unit, scoring a career-high 24 points, including connecting on six 3-point attempts.