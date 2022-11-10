Celtics Wrap: Boston Dominates Pistons To Win Fourth Straight

The momentum is slowly building for the Boston Celtic, who notched their fourth consecutive win by defeating the Detroit Pistons, 128-112, on Wednesday at TD Garden.
The Celtics improved to 8-3 on the season, while the Pistons dropped to 3-9 on their campaign.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Celtics had their way with the Pistons, recording one of their only victories without the attachment of late-game dramatics or massive frontcourt issues.
Entering the contest with 10 games in the books, the Celtics had faced an abundance of early-season struggles. From allowing three 40-point showings — including two in one game — along with two overtime losses against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Celtics were due for a cakewalk victory in November and they delivered.
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led the way for the offense, combining to score 61 of the starting lineup’s 81 total points.
Boston’s bench, yet again, dominated as well, combining to contribute 47 points. Sam Hauser led the second unit, scoring a career-high 24 points, including connecting on six 3-point attempts.
The Celtics dominated the outside shooting contest, knocking down 18 attempts from beyond the arc to the Pistons’ seven.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Tatum scored a game-high 31 points while shooting 10-of-20 from the field, knocking down five 3-pointers and collecting five assists. The 24-year-old veteran scored 26 points in the second half.
— Brown delivered 30 points, shooting 11-of-19 from the field with seven rebounds and three assists.
— Pistons rookie point guard Jaden Ivey led the way for Detroit, notching his third career double-double, scoring 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting with 10 rebounds and six assists.
WAGER WATCH
DraftKings Sportsbook set the odds of Brown’s over/under rebound total at 6.5 with -135 odds on the Over. The 26-year-old All-Star cleared those odds through three quarters of play, finishing with seven boards. A $100 bet on Brown would’ve resulted in a $174.07 payout.
UP NEXT
The Celtics will next face off against the Denver Nuggets. Tipoff from TD Garden on Friday is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.