Red Sox’s Christian Arroyo Reveals Which Sneakers He’d ‘Never Wear’

While Boston Red Sox utility man Christian Arroyo always prepares himself for the game on the field, he also makes sure to keep his sneaker game on point, too.

Arroyo is a massive sneaker head, displaying his collection on a small wooden shelf in his home. Arroyo admitted to Jared Carrabis during the latest episode of NESN’s “Like A Pro,” which airs Thursday, that he’s even running out of room to show off all the sneakers he has purchased over the years.

Despite the large array of sneakers Arroyo owns, he has a couple of pairs that are so valuable to him that he practically will never wear them.

“I got the Travis Scott 1’s and I refuse to wear those. Never,” Arroyo told Carrabis. “Maybe a special occasion. I got a pair of Space Jams too. I don’t really touch those, either.”

The 27-year-old Arroyo pinpointed how his passion for sneakers all got started as well.

“I grew up an Orlando Magic fan,” Arroyo said, who is a native of Tampa, Fla. “I had T-Mac’s, and they were black and blue, and I wore those until the piping came off. As I played a lot more basketball, guys were wearing Jordans and stuff. I remember I bought a pair of Olympic six rings, and I wore those to school, in the game, everything.”

Arroyo has spent the last two-plus seasons with the Red Sox and enjoyed the best campaign of his Major League Baseball campaign this past season by batting a career-high .286 with six home runs and 36 RBIs in 87 games played.