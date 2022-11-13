Former Slam Dunk Champion Has Jersey Goof During Celtics-Pistons

A small embarrassing moment took place during the Celtics-Pistons game Saturday.

Detroit took a 57-55 lead over Boston at halftime at Little Caesars Arena. Jayson Tatum and Bojan Bogdanovic each scored 15 points in the first half, but the spotlight was briefly on Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo.

Detroit wore its “Statement” jerseys Saturday night, but the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Champion had to change his jersey after the first quarter due to a spelling error on his uniform.

Well, at least they got his number right, but Diallo’s name was spelled “Daillo” and the fault is either on Detroit equipment staff or Nike, which had fans wondering who caused the issue.

Luckily, a spare jersey was around, and Diallo, who was surprised to learn of the misspelling, didn’t wear the “Daillo” uniform for too long.

One person had one job, and they failed in their task, but it doesn’t look like Diallo took it that personally. He may keep the misspelled jersey for sentimental value.