Celtics Wrap: Jayson Tatum Leads Boston To Sixth Straight Win

The Celtics won their sixth straight game after beating the Detroit Pistons, 117-108, at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night.

The Celtics move to 10-3 on the year, the Pistons dropped to 3-11.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Pistons looked to make Saturday’s matchup a tough battle as both squads were playing on the second night of a back-to-back. The Celtics were down Jaylen Brown and Al Horford, but MVP contender Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston. The All-Star forward carried the Celtics offense, scoring 43 points in 41 minutes. Detroit was up two at halftime, but a strong second half from the Celtics helped them win their sixth game in a row. The game turned into a 3-point contest with Boston shooting 18-of-49 compared to the Pistons’ 16-of-37, which helped keep Detroit in the game until the final buzzer, but Tatum helped the Celtics maintain enough of a cushion.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Tatum had a double-double of 43 points and 10 rebounds. The forward shot 14-of-28 from the field and 8-for-10 from the free-throw line. Tatum also added in three assists and one steal and block apiece.

— Smart helped shoulder the load for Tatum on offense, scoring 18 points on 7-of-17 shooting in 43 minutes. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year also notched five steals and 10 assists.

— Bojan Bogdanovic played his part in keeping the game close for Detroit. The forward led the Pistons in scoring with 28, along with six rebounds and four assists.