Jakub Lauko Scores First Career NHL Goal, Gives Bruins Early Lead

History was made at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night, with Boston Bruins rookie Jakub Lauko scoring his first career NHL goal.

Skating in just his sixth-career game, Lauko got on the board by sniping a first-period tally by Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry. The 22-year-old was set up by the surging Nick Foligno to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead.

The rookie winger hasn’t had a perfect start to his career, being sent up and down a couple times throughout Boston’s historic start. Despite a couple healthy scratches, Lauko has brought speed to the Bruins’ fourth line when he slots into the lineup, having drawn a number of penalties to impress head coach Jim Montgomery.

Lauko will look to ride his momentum into more time on ice for Boston throughout the remainder of the season.