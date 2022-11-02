Jakub Lauko Scores First Career NHL Goal, Gives Bruins Early Lead

Lauko is officially on the board

by

2 hours ago

History was made at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday night, with Boston Bruins rookie Jakub Lauko scoring his first career NHL goal.

Skating in just his sixth-career game, Lauko got on the board by sniping a first-period tally by Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry. The 22-year-old was set up by the surging Nick Foligno to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead.

The rookie winger hasn’t had a perfect start to his career, being sent up and down a couple times throughout Boston’s historic start. Despite a couple healthy scratches, Lauko has brought speed to the Bruins’ fourth line when he slots into the lineup, having drawn a number of penalties to impress head coach Jim Montgomery.

Lauko will look to ride his momentum into more time on ice for Boston throughout the remainder of the season.

More Bruins:

Watch Bruins’ Hampus Lindholm Bury OT Winner To Beat Penguins
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving
Previous Article

Charles Barkley Believes NBA ‘Dropped Ball’ On Nets Star Kyrie Irving
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle
Next Article

How Dolphins Turned One Draft Pick Into Three Premium Players

Picked For You

Related